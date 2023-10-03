Texas A&M Week 6 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

The race out in the SEC West is on the line as Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) hosts No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) from Kyle Field in Week 6. Both teams are tied atop the division, and the final score could decide both team’s season trajectory.

The Aggies are just 3-12 against the Crimson Tide in their all-time series history, but the last two matchups have tilted the momentum toward A&M. The Maroon and White famously came away with a 41-38 win back in 2021, thanks to a walk-off field goal at Kyle Field. Last season, the Aggies nearly made it two straight wins against Nick Saban, but Alabama escaped with a narrow 24-20 victory in Tuscaloosa.

Here’s a preview of Texas A&M’s Week 6 opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama Crimson Tide

2023 Record: 4-1 (2-0 SEC)

Head coach: Nick Saban

Saban enters his 17th season as head coach of the Crimson Tide and once again has his program clearly in the running for a division crown. College football’s greatest coach has led Alabama to a bowl game in each season at the helm. After missing out on the College Football Playoff last year, Saban will look to punch his ticket back into title contention.

Offensive leaders

QB Jalen Milroe

2023 stats: 69.2 completion percentage, 838 passing yards, six passing TDs, 3 INTs, 189 rushing yards, four rushing TDs

RB Jase McLellan

2023 stats: 326 rushing yards, three rushing TDs, 4.9 yards per carry

WR Jermaine Burton

2023 stats: 189 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 23.6 yards per reception

The Aggies will match up against a familiar face in Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe. Texas A&M nearly pulled off the upset at Bryant-Denny Stadium last season, but with Bryce Young on the sidelines, Milroe helped Alabama scrape by with a 24-20 win over A&M.

The redshirt sophomore’s dual-threat skillset will challenge D.J. Durkin’s squad, as he’s logged over 800 passing yards and nearly 200 yards on the ground by his lonesome.

Defensive leaders

DB Caleb Downs

2023 stats: 40 total tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 INT, 1.0 pass breakups, 1.0 forced fumble

LB Dallas Turner

2023 stats: 22 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2.0 forced fumbles

Whereas the Crimson Tide have questions surrounding their offense, there’s no disputing the talent level they have on the other side of the ball. As advertised, true freshman Caleb Downs has been leading the team with 40 total tackles while logging a tackle for loss, one interception, a pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Edge rusher Dallas Turner profiles as Alabama’s most productive returning defender, leading the team in sacks (5.5) this season. Turner totaled 37 tackles and four sacks for the Crimson Tide last season and is one of the SEC’s top pass rushers.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire