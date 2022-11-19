Texas A&M vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Texas A&M vs UMass Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs UMass How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+/SEC Network

Record: Texas A&M (3-7), UMass (1-9)

Why UMass Will Win

The fight is still there.

It’s been a rough return for head coach Don Brown, but there’s a lot to build off of even without a win over an FBS team.

The running game is working okay – it’s enough to come up with 150 yards if it commits to the ground game, and the passing attack all of a sudden found something.

After having the saddest air attack in the country for most of the season – just one touchdown pass over the first eight games – UMass stepped it up with QBs Brady Olson and Garrett Dzuro combining for 573 yards and three scores over the last two weeks.

If Texas A&M has checked out after this disaster of a campaign, UMass should be able to score a bit. But …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Don’t discount just how much fun it might be for this team to get a win. Any win.

After the embarrassment of being the first SEC team to be knocked out of bowl eligibility this season, and with the brutal pain of four close losses in the last five games games, now it’s time to open it up.

UMass can’t come up with third down conversions, and that’s against a schedule without any games against a Power Five team..

What’s Going To Happen

It might not be a breeze – the UMass defense isn’t that bad – but the Texas A&M ground game should be able to hit 200 yards with a slew of big runs, and the defense will come up with stop after stop.

It might not be the total obliteration to erase all the problems of 2022, but Texas A&M will get points off its first few drives and cruise from there.

Texas A&M vs UMass Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 41, UMass 3

Line: Texas A&M -32.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Texas A&M vs UMass Must See Rating (out of 5): DDDDD

