Texas A&M vs. Tennessee named the top SEC matchup of Week 7

No other matchups compare to seeing Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) head on the road to face No. 19 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at Rocky Top this weekend.

The Aggies will face the Vols for just the fifth time in their series history on Saturday, which each program tied 2-2. Texas A&M last faced Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in 2020, leaving with a 34-13 win in Knoxville. Fast forward three years later, and this weekend’s matchup has more on the line than just bragging rights.

For Tennessee, a win would help them keep pace in an SEC East that, unsurprisingly, has No. 1 Georgia out in front with a 3-0 conference record. For the Aggies, who are fresh off a close 26-20 loss to No. 11 Alabama, victory would keep their division hopes alive in what has proven to be a wide-open SEC West.

As the standings currently sit, Texas A&M is in fourth place with a 2-1 record, mimicking No. 13 Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide’s 3-0 SEC record has them in first, while No. 22 LSU is just behind them with a 3-1 conference record.

The standings implications are just one part of the story, as the recent track record between these programs proves to be just as intriguing. One piece of trivia to remember: Jimbo Fisher has yet to win an actual SEC road game since 2021, while Tennessee has yet to lose at home since 2021. To put it bluntly, something’s got to give when it’s all said and done.

It should come as no surprise then, that the Aggies’ showdown with the Vols cracked the top spot on Saturday Down South’s best SEC games of Week 7:

Our top SEC games this week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Fl5ekubzR — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) October 10, 2023

Texas A&M and Tennessee will kick off from inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. CT, and will air on CBS.

