Texas A&M vs. Tennessee kickoff time and TV channel information announced

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will travel to Neyland Stadium to face the 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Week 7, just a week after hosting Alabama inside what should be a packed Kyle Field. Oh, and prepare for a second consecutive afternoon matchup.

On Monday, while all of us in Aggie media are focused on the Tide making their way to College Station this Saturday, it was announced that for the second consecutive week, Texas A&M will face their fourth SEC opponent at 2:30 p.m CT, as the game will again air on CBS.

After defeating Arkansas 34-22 behind an impressive defensive effort, the Aggies are set to prove that their 2-0 start in SEC play is no fluke, but that starts with defeating the Crimson Tide for the second time in three seasons.

While Tennessee has relied on the big arm of quarterback Joe Milton, the Volunteer defense has continuously shined week after week, similar to the Aggie’s recent sack fest, recording 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in their last games. Outside of the Aggies’ Week 2 road loss to Miami, this will be the second road test and first trip to Rocky Top since the 2020 Covid-inflicted season.

Historically, Texas A&M holds a 2-2 tie with Tennessee, winning the last two matchups in 2016 and 2020.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

