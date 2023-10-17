Texas A&M vs. South Carolina kickoff time and TV channel information announced

Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) will officially host South Carolina (2-4, 1-3 SEC) in their third early kickoff this season, as the Aggies will be a week removed from their critical bye week after dropping close losses to Alabama and Tennessee two weeks in a row.

On Monday, the SEC announced that an 11:00 a.m. kickoff would take place between both squads on Saturday, Oct. 28, from College Station and will air on ESPN. Ahead of the matchup, South Carolina, led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, faces a considerable challenge, traveling to meet No. 20 Missouri, deemed a high-scoring affair. After falling 41-39 vs. Florida last Saturday, defense is optional on most weeks.

Back home next Saturday. 🏟️ Kyle Field

🕚 11 AM

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/zORtAsXHcs — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 16, 2023

For the Aggies, adversity in its many forms has made its way to CSTAT, as head coach Jimbo Fisher’s popularity with the fan base has continued to decline, as Texas A&M’s lack of offense due to extremely poor blocking upfront has destroyed any consistency for quarterback Max Johnson’s, whose historically alarming 60% pressure rate is borderline dangerous.

With the bye week coming at a perfect time, finding some way to protect Johnson and reestablish their once-potent passing game is the only way the Aggies can compete in the latter half of their SEC schedule.

Historically, Texas A&M holds an 8-1 advantage, yet the Gamecocks hold the upper hand after defeating the Aggies in Columbia (SC) last season 30-24. from 2019-2021? The Aggies have outscored South Carolina 122-23.

