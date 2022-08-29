Texas A&M vs Sam Houston State: Stream, broadcast info for September 3rd

The Texas A&M Aggies play the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday, September 3rd, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Aggies enter the 2022 season ranked #7 in the USA Today coaches poll, with newly named starting quarterback Haynes King ready to lead the team on what they hope will be a national championship run. Speaking of national championships, the Bearkats won the FCS national title in 2020, and made another run to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 2021, and added 9 transfers from the FBS level for 2022, including safety B.J. Foster, a top-40 national prospect from the 2018 class, and 2018 top-200 wide receiver Al’vonte Woodard, both from the University of Texas.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: September 3rd

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

