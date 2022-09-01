Texas A&M vs Sam Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3



Texas A&M vs Sam Houston How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Texas A&M (0-0), Sam Houston (0-0)

Texas A&M vs Sam Houston Game Preview

Why Sam Houston Will Win

This is a high-powered Sam Houston team that went 11-1 last year with a great offense that averaged 41 points per game, one of the FCS’s best defense – especially against the run – and with enough good players returning to fit the systems.

Texas A&M has the talent, but can it all come together right away? It needs to hold up against the great Bearkat receivers – Ife Adeyi and Cody Chrest are dangerous – and a passing attack that’s going to keep on pressing.

The Sam Houston offense can beat Texas A&M at its own game and control the tempo and the clock, it can also be explosive, and …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Texas A&M secondary might be one of the early strengths, at least when it comes to experience combined with an infusion of talent.

The Aggie defense doesn’t have a slew of national-known stars yet – that’s coming with this latest recruiting class – but it should be able to generate enough third down stops to keep the Sam Houston State offense from getting into a groove.

Yes, there are enough Bearkats back to make a push, but they have to replace QB Eric Schmid and RB Ramon Jefferson – two of the key stars from last year.

This isn’t the defense you want to go against when you’re breaking in new skill parts.

What’s Going To Happen

The Aggies can’t get just off the bus and think it can run a light scrimmage against this Sam Houston team.

It’ll be a wee bit of a fight for a while. The Bearkats will get the offense going well enough – and the defensive front will hold up fine against the Aggie running game – to keep this interesting.

However, new starting QB Haynes King and the A&M passing game will keep the chains moving in the second half as the team finally starts to pull away.

Texas A&M vs Sam Houston Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 38, Sam Houston 13

Line: Texas A&M -30.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Texas A&M vs Sam Houston Must See Rating: 2

