Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M Prediction, Game Preview
Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20
Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 20
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX
How To Watch: ESPN+/SEC Network
Record: Texas A&M (7-3), Prairie View A&M (7-2)
Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M Game Preview
Why Prairie View A&M Will Win
The Panthers bringing a dangerous offense that’s going to keep the pressure on.
Former Louisville QB Jawon Pass is an ACC-caliber passer who can move, the defense is nasty in the secondary, and the run D allows 104 yards per game.
The lines might not have Texas A&M talent – obviously – but they might hold up a bit better than you’d think against a team already preparing for LSU. It might not be consistent, but this Panther D can hold up for a few drives if Texas A&M keeps it conservative.
However …
Why Texas A&M Will Win
After the clunker against Ole Miss, the Texas A&M is going to come up with something to prove – at least for the first 20 minutes or so.
That, and throw in the Senior Day, final home game of the season factor and there’s going to be more effort than normal in a paycheck scrimmage game.
A&M has to keep on working. It has a New Year’s Six bowl game – possibly the Sugar if it catches a few breaks – but that’s not on the table unless it beats an LSU team next week that’s going to need the win to get bowl eligible.
In other words …
What’s Going To Happen
This probably won’t be pretty in the first quarter, but the game will settle down, the seniors and backups will get folded into the mix, and Prairie View A&M will throw a few points on the board late.
Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M Prediction, Lines
Texas A&M 41, Prairie View A&M 10
