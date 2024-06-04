June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Ryan Prager (18) chases a ground ball hit by the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (47-13) has emerged as the victor from the College Station Regional with a perfect 3-0 record, defeating Grambling, Texas, and Louisiana in three days. This impressive performance has set the stage for an exciting clash with Oregon.

The Aggies, led by head coach Jim Schlossnagle, are set to defend their home turf in the Super Regional Round. This marks their second appearance in the Supers in three seasons, a testament to their consistent performance. Notably, this is Schlossnagle's most talented team since his departure from TCU before the 2022 season, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the event.

However, the Ducks may have been the underdog in the Santa Barbara Regional. Still, they also went undefeated on the weekend, easily making their way to the next round for the second consecutive season. On paper, this could be one of the more exciting matchups on the weekend.

After recording 13 hits and five home runs against Louisiana, coupled with elite pitching performances from Shane Sdao and Chris Cortez, Texas A&M has reached a state of momentum. It is looking to match what the Ducks could bring to the table.

Game times are set, as Texas A&M vs. Oregon will start on Saturday, June 8 at 1:00 p.m. CT., while Game 2 is set for Sunday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT., while both games will air on ESPN2. Game 3's (if necessary) time has yet to be announced.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M vs. Oregon College Station Super Regional game time, broadcast info announced