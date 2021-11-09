Texas A&M vs Ole Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, OH

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Texas A&M (7-2), Ole Miss (7-2)

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The defense has taken its game up several notches.

It wasn’t all that bad over the first part of the season, but everything has kicked in after the win over Alabama with great performances against Missouri and South Carolina before stuffing Auburn to just 226 yards and three points.

The pass defense has been great, the run defense is better, and it’s all working in sync with the offensive side that’s improved the running game since the Bama win.

The offensive line was a massive problem over the first half of the season. It’s still a tad spotty at times, but it blasted away for over 200 rushing yards in each of the last three games.

As good as the A&M defense is, it’s not going to stuff Ole Miss and hold the O do a dead stop. However, that ground game will rip up the porous Rebel run defense, and the offense will have the ball for well over 35 minutes, and …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Can the Rebels crank up the explosion and the tempo to make A&M work a bit?

Control, control, control. Texas A&M was able to beat Alabama in a bit of a shootout, but that’s not how this team works. It’s not built to start bombing away – even when it lost, the games against Arkansas and Mississippi State were low scoring fights.

At home, Ole Miss has to strike quickly, use its offensive balance and deep passing game, and it has to make A&M press. For all of the problems, the Rebels won’t lose the turnover battle – they’re third in the nation in turnover margin.

What’s Going To Happen

The Texas A&M defense will hold up just enough to get out alive.

It’s possible to keep the Rebels from going ballistic. Alabama was able to do it, and Auburn was able to win 31-20 despite giving up over 450 yards. But the Ole Miss O will have a little bit of fun.

But the control of Texas A&M will take over, and it all comes from a huge day from the ground attack. Isaiah Spiller has rolled for over 100 yards in each of the last three games and in four of the last five. The grind will win out over the flash.

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss Prediction, Lines

Texas A&M 34, Ole Miss 27

Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

