Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: Revisiting Aggies, Cowboys' Big 12 football series history

Texas A&M football’s matchup with Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl should be a familiar affair for the Aggies.

Every season from 1996-2011, Texas A&M faced the Cowboys as members of the Big 12 Conference. The yearly bout was relatively short-lived, as the Aggies moved to the SEC in 2012. But it was once a key matchup in the conference.

This season’s matchup is also similar to the 2019 Texas Bowl, when Texas A&M (7-5) and Oklahoma State (8-4) entered with identical matchups. The Aggies won 24-21, with quarterback Kellen Mond earning the bowl game MVP. It was the teams' first meeting as non-conference opponents since Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC.

Here’s a look back at the history between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State before the Texas Bowl on Wednesday:

Texas A&M-Oklahoma State football all-time record

Texas A&M holds an 18-10 all-time record over Oklahoma State, although the Cowboys won the final four games between the two programs as Big 12 foes from 2008-11. Texas A&M did, however, win the teams’ last matchup, which coincidentally also came in the Texas Bowl in 2019 when the Aggies defeated No. 25 Oklahoma State 24-21.

The Aggies also hold the all-time edge as Big 12 foes and prior, with Texas A&M winning 10 of 16 games against the Cowboys in the conference and seven of the 11 matchups prior to the Big 12 era.

Texas A&M-Oklahoma State year-by-year results

There have been plenty of streaks in the 28 previous games between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

The first six Big 12 matchups between the Aggies and Cowboys resulted in Texas A&M wins under former coach R.C. Slocum. The Cowboys then won their final four Big 12 matchups against the Aggies from 2008-11.

Here's a look at year-by-year results between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, not only as Big 12 Conference opponents, but also in the years before and since:

1913: Oklahoma State 3, Texas A&M 0

1914: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 0

1919: Texas A&M 28, Oklahoma State 0

1920: Texas A&M 35, Oklahoma State 0

1921: Texas A&M 23 , Oklahoma State 3

1939: Texas A&M 32, Oklahoma State 0

1952: Texas A&M 14, Oklahoma State 7

1954: Oklahoma State 14, Texas A&M 6

1981: Texas A&M 33 , Oklahoma State 16 (Independence Bowl)

1983: Oklahoma State 34, Texas A&M 15

1988: Oklahoma State 52 , Texas A&M 15

1996: Texas A&M 38, Oklahoma State 19*

1997: Texas A&M 28, Oklahoma State 25*

1998: Texas A&M 17, Oklahoma State 6*

1999: Texas A&M 21, Oklahoma State 3*

2000: Texas A&M 21, Oklahoma State 16*

2001: Texas A&M 21, Oklahoma State 7*

2002: Oklahoma State 28, Texas A&M 23*

2003: Oklahoma State 38, Texas A&M 10*

2004: Texas A&M 36, Oklahoma State 20*

2005: Texas A&M 62, Oklahoma State 23*

2006: Texas A&M 34, Oklahoma State 33*

2007: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 23*

2008: Oklahoma State 56, Texas A&M 28*

2009: Oklahoma State 36, Texas A&M 31*

2010: Oklahoma State 38, Texas A&M 35*

2011: Oklahoma State 30, Texas A&M 29*

2019: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21 (Texas Bowl)

* Big 12 game

