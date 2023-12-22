Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: Predictions and odds for Texas Bowl

Nov 4, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy talks with his players during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-4) are heading to the 2023 TaxAct Texas Bowl to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) for the last matchup of the season on Dec. 27.

The Cowboys had a disappointing loss against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship title game. The Longhorns earned a berth in the College Football Playoff four-team matchups as a result of this victory. Oklahoma State’s star running back Ollie Gordon II, who led the nation in rushing yards with 1,614, won the Doak Walker Award and was recently named a unanimous All-American. Despite entering the transfer portal, Gordon II plans to play in the Texas Bowl and has not announced his future with the Cowboys.

After Jimbo Fisher was fired during the season, Texas A&M appointed Elijah Robinson as the interim head coach who will lead the Aggies in the Texas Bowl. Once the bowl game is over, Robinson will leave the team to join Syracuse’s football program, and former Duke head coach Mike Elko will take over as the new coach for Texas A&M.

2023 Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. No. 22 Oklahoma State Predictions:

BetMGM: Texas A&M will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Texas A&M will win this bowl game with 64.3% confidence."

ESPN: Aggies have 72% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Texas A&M Aggies have a 72.0% chance of beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2023 Texas Bowl.

Fox Sports: Pick Oklahoma State

Staff writes: "Mike Elko will have a close eye on his new team in this one, as the Aggies aim to get a victory over their former Big 12 rivals, while the Cowboys will look to put their performance against Texas well behind them."

NBC Sports: Take the Cowboys

Staff writes: "Texas A&M is a team in transition. Jimbo Fisher is out. Mike Elko is in. In addition, numerous players have hit the portal including the Aggies top receiver, Ainias Smith. Oklahoma State enters the game as the more-settled program. Take the Cowboys and the points."

2023 Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. No. 22 Oklahoma State odds, betting lines

The Texas A&M Aggies are favorites to defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Texas A&M (-2)

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-120); Oklahoma State (+100)

Over/under: 53.5

2023 bowl game schedule:

