Texas A&M vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Texas A&M vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium/Farout Field, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Texas A&M (4-2), Missouri (3-3)

Texas A&M vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Can we get THAT Texas A&M offense and not the one that couldn’t do much of anything against Arkansas and Mississippi State?

Granted, everyone brings the swank when they play Alabama, but A&M’s attack looked and played with confidence, pushed the passing game, and it came through when the pressure was on late.

The Missouri defense should help keep the A&M offensive fun rolling.

It’s been a rough ride for the Tiger D that allowed 450 yards or more against everyone but SE Missouri State, and even then it got hit for 28 points.

Mizzou couldn’t stop the Tennessee running game, it couldn’t stop the North Texas passing game, and it comes into this with the third-worst overall defense in college football.

However …

Why Missouri Will Win

You want to talk about an all-timer of a hangover game.

Was that Texas A&M win over Alabama for real, or did it somehow pull that performance out of its … hat?

The Aggies really did struggle offensively in the previous two games, and it did next to nothing in a 10-7 win over Colorado. As much as everyone around the program might be saying that Bama was a flipping of the switch – or something like that – it’s going to be really, really hard to get up for an early game in Columbia.

It could be even tougher if the Tiger offense starts working right away.

Story continues

RB Tyler Badie is coming off is second 200-yard rushing day of the season, QB Connor Bazelak is usually a 300-yard-or-close-to-it passing machine, and overall, the offense has the ability to give the Aggies a whole lot of problems.

The offense has to keep cranking up the production on third downs – it’s No. 1 in the SEC in third down conversions – and the defense that gets into the backfield on a regular basis has to bother Bama-win star QB Zach Calzada.

What’s Going To Happen

Will Texas A&M go back to being disappointing, or will it start to roll now that it knows just how good it can really be?

Missouri has the offense to make this tougher than the Aggies might like, but …

Missouri isn’t very good.

Give it about a half before A&M’s offense starts to wake up, and then it’ll pound away on a Tiger defensive front that will give up rushing yards in chunks. The Aggie skill parts will blow up late in the third.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 34, Missouri 23

Line: Texas A&M -9, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

