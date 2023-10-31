Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State kickoff time and TV channel information announced

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) will return to College Station to host Mississippi State (4-4, 1-4 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 11, as the Aggies look to earn either their 6th or hopefully 7th win if defeating the 11th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels a week prior comes to fruition.

Out of contention for the SEC Title, there is still a ton to play for, with four games remaining. Let’s remember that the Aggies have already matched their win total from last season and are just one win away from reaching bowl eligibility for the first time in two seasons.

So, for the first time all season, Texas A&M will play a night game inside a packed Kyle Field! Set for 6:30 p.m. CT., the game will air on ESPN2. At the same time, the Aggies are once again looking for revenge after falling to Bulldogs on the road last season in devastating fashion after looking current starting quarterback Max Johnson to a hand injury for the rest of the season.

🚨 Night game coming to Kyle Field 🚨 🗓️ Nov. 11 // 6:30 PM

🆚 Mississippi State

📺 ESPN2#GigEm pic.twitter.com/75mN8dxJwC — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 30, 2023

Yes, Mississippi State has been one of the worst teams in the SEC in 2023, but they consistently pose a threat when facing a Jimbo Fisher-led squad if recent history poses any importance. However, Texas A&M’s elite 9th-ranked defense leads the country in sacks (33), poised to dominate in the trenches under the bright lights.

Historically, going all the way back to 1915, the Bulldogs surprisingly hold a 9-7 advantage, including winning two out of the last three meetings under former head coach Mike Leach (RIP).

Texas A&M will now travel to Oxford (MS) to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 5, where the game will again air on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire