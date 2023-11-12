Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Quarterback/Injuries update, plus some pre game weirdness

Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host Mississippi State (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday night. While the primary goal remains to earn bowl eligibility for the first time in two seasons, with the injury news regarding starting quarterback Max Johnson, things may be closer than expected.

So, Johnson, who Fisher previously stated would play this weekend, was officially seen in street clothes 30 minutes ahead of the Aggies’ 6:30 p.m. kick-off, meaning that former Fresno State quarterback Jaylen Henderson will likely start the game. However, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s plan may include freshman quarterback Marcel Reed in the game plan.

Concerning starting cornerbacks Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon, who missed last weekend’s loss to Ole Miss, both will return against Mississippi State while running back Le’Veon Moss, safety Bryce Anderson, and wide receiver Evan Stewart are confirmed OUT against the Bulldogs.

There is a player on the field in No. 14 for Texas A&M who is throwing left handed, but consensus in the press box is that is not QB Max Johnson. Decoy? Wearing a hat and everything. pic.twitter.com/tnoMCHVm1C — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) November 11, 2023

On another note, some pre-game weirdness during warmups showed a man wearing Max Johnson’s No. 14 while also throwing left-handed (just like Johnson), who is not a football team member. Was Jimbo Fisher trying to throw off the Bulldogs? Who knows.

Texas A&M will return to Kyle Field to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 pm. CT. The game will air on ESPN2.

