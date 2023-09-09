Texas A&M vs. Miami live score, highlights, updates from Aggies' Week 2 game vs. Hurricanes

Last season's matchup between Texas A&M and Miami was thought to be a battle of two rising teams before both programs finished 5-7 on the season and missed out on a bowl game berth. Will their 2023 college football game be more of the same?

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies defeated the Hurricanes 17-9 in College Station last season, and will look to score a sweep of the home-and-home series with a win on the road at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. No. 23 Texas A&M is led by redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Weigman, a former five-star prospect who tossed five touchdown passes in the Aggies' 52-10 season-opening win over New Mexico last Saturday.

For Miami, it returns third year starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who's aiming to return to his 2021 form after a not-so-great showing in 2022. Van Dyke threw for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Hurricanes' 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio) in their season opener.

We are following the Aggies as they take on the Hurricanes in Florida. Follow below for live updates and highlights from the game.

Texas A&M vs. Miami score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Texas A&M — — — — — Miami — — — — —

Texas A&M vs. Miami live updates, highlights

12:26 p.m.: The Aggies have arrived at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida:

10:58 a.m.: Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, celebrity guest picker Joe Namath and Kirk Herbstreit all predicted Texas A&M to win on "College GameDay." The lone panelist to pick the Hurricanes was Lee Corso.

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Miami on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Texas A&M vs. Miami will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Streaming options include the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which carries ESPN and offers a free trial.

What time does Texas A&M vs. Miami start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Aggies and Hurricanes will battle at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Texas A&M vs. Miami odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 9

Spread: Texas A&M (-3)

Over/under: 50.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -160 | Miami +135

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. New Mexico Saturday, Sept. 9 at Miami Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 3 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 14 LSU* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Miami schedule

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Miami (Ohio) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 23 Texas A&M Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Bethune-Cookman Saturday, Sept. 23 at Temple Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Georgia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 16 North Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 21 Clemson* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at NC State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 5 Florida State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisville* Friday, Nov. 24 at Boston College* Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

