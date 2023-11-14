Texas A&M vs. LSU kickoff time and TV channel information announced

Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC), after the firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher, is just four games away from taking on the visiting Abilene Christian Wildcats in what we annually deem as the “cupcake matchup” nearly every SEC program schedules late in the year.

Taking Fisher’s place, for now at least, interim head coach Elijah Robinson is well-liked by the coaching staff, players, and the University as a whole, and even though Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork will interview nearly every Power 5 coaching under the sun, Robinson has three games (including a bowl game) to prove his worth at the helm.

After hopefully dismantling ACU, the Aggies will travel to Baton Rouge (LA) to take on the 19th-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 25, in yet another early 11:00 CT—Kick-off, A&M’s sixth on the year. With zero expectations and a sense of freedom under Robinson’s guidance, a win against the Tigers would send a message to the rest of the country that whoever takes over at Texas A&M, the team culture is unbeatable.

🚨 LSU kickoff time announced for next Saturday 🕚 11 AM

📺 ESPN

🏟️ Tiger Stadium pic.twitter.com/sc8KY4aykZ — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 13, 2023

After memorably defeating LSU 38-23 in the Aggies 2022 season finale, that win spelled the end of a frustrating season, but at least that won’t be the case in 2023 after gaining bowl eligibility with last week’s 51-10 win over Mississippi State. Historically, LSU leads the head-to-head series 34-20, including seven consecutive victories from 2011-2017. Most importantly, Texas A&M has not won in Baton Rouge since 1994.

In his first game as interim head coach, Robinson will lead Texas A&M against the visiting Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11:00 a.m., where the game will air on SEC+.

