Texas A&M vs. Florida in the CWS semifinal start time has changed

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent (3) scores a two-RBI single against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M's (51-13) postseason run has been memorable, to say the least. The Aggies have remained undefeated in the College World Series through two games, recently defeating Kentucky 5-1 on Monday night. They will now face Florida in a rematch after the Gators blew out the Wildcats 15-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

There's been a change in the game schedule. Originally set for 6:00 p.m. CT, the game has now been rescheduled to 6:55 p.m. CT. This adjustment is likely to allow Florida some recovery time, considering their recent game against Tennessee and Florida State that ended just an hour ago.

Today, Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle revealed that starting pitcher Justin Lamkin will be leading the team for the second time against the Gators. Lamkin's performance in the previous game was outstanding, with the sophomore delivering six strikeouts and allowing only one hit and zero runs in three innings on Saturday night.

While Florida is obviously familiar with Lamkin, Chris Cortez and Evan Aschenbeck are fresh and available to come in to relieve Lamkin when needed.

Note: Star outfielder Jace LaViolette will reportedly return to the lineup at right field tonight.

Texas A&M will play Florida on Wednesday, June 19, at 6:55 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



First pitch against the Gators is scheduled for approximately 6:55 p.m. #GigEm x #MCWS https://t.co/Aj9ZA3IrTk — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 19, 2024

