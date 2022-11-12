Texas A&M vs Auburn Tigers: Injury Report, broadcast info for Saturday Nov. 12th

In what has become a lost season for both programs, the Texas A&M Aggies, led by 5th year head coach Jimbo Fisher and freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will take on the Auburn Tigers, led by interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams.

Both teams hold 3-6 overall records, and are 1-5 in conference play, nursing 5 game losing streaks. The winner of this week’s matchup will hold out hope for a bowl berth for atleast one more week, while the loser will be on the outside looking in come December.

The amount of adversity the Aggies have had to attempt to over come in the 2022 season is almost unbelievable at this point, but the team has seemed to remain bought in and competitive.

Here is what you need to know headed into the matchup:

Here's where you should tune in to see the game

Date: November 12th

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: SEC Network (watch here)

Texas A&M Injury Report vs Auburn

After losing center Bryce Foster, guards Aki Ogunbiyi, and Jordan Spasojevic-Moko for the season, the team was dealt a couple more blows as starting Edge Fadil Diggs and cornerback Deuce Harmon are officially out for the rest of the season.

Quarterback Conner Weigman has practiced all week after missing last week due to an illness and is slated to start against Auburn on Saturday, while defensive back Antonio Johnson’s status is still unknown after missing the Florida game.

There are also reports that running back Devon Achane will miss Saturday’s game with an injury.

Players to Watch

Texas A& M Quarterback Conner Weigman

Texas A&M Wide Receiver Evan Stewart

Texas A&M Wide Receiver Moose Muhammad III

Auburn Quarterback Robby Ashford

Auburn Runningback Tank Bigsby

Auburn Runningback Jarquez Hunter

