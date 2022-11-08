Texas A&M vs Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Texas A&M vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Texas A&M (3-6), Auburn (3-6)

Texas A&M vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Devon Achane is going off.

There are a slew of issues on both sides of the ball in this hopelessly lost season, but the veteran running back has been a bright spot with 138 yards against Ole Miss followed up by a 122-yard day last week against Florida.

The A&M offense overall hasn’t been all that bad – over 400 yards in each of the last two weeks – and Auburn’s run defense has struggled.

The Tigers are 1-5 against teams that ran for over 130 yards, and they’d be 0-6 if they didn’t catch the epic overtime break against Missouri – a dropped ball for a fumble that would’ve been a game-winning score for the other Tigers.

A&M isn’t going to get too crazy here. Run, keep running, and get to at least 130 yards, however …

Why Auburn Will Win

Running well isn’t guaranteeing anything with the Aggies.

They’re 1-4 when they get close to 130 yards or more, and the one win was saved by an Arkansas missed late field goal.

Auburn has its own running game moving, ripping up Mississippi State for 256 yards and four scores in the overtime loss last week, hitting Ole Miss for over 300 yards, and getting to 180 yards in five games so far, willing two of them.

A slew of parts are making it all happen, and it should all work against a stunningly mediocre Texas A&M defensive front that’s the worst in the SEC allowing 215 yards per game and close to five yards per carry. And you know …

What’s Going To Happen

A Cadillac Williams-coached team is going to want to run the ball.

The Tigers ran 46 times last week against Mississippi State, and they’re going to keep on grinding it out with an offense that’s doing a bit more on the ground than Texas A&M is.

As always, the Aggies will try to grind things down a little bit, and Auburn won’t have any issues with that.

Which team will break the gloom for the first time since late September? Auburn will be just a wee bit more effective at home.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Auburn 26, Texas A&M 23

Line: Auburn -1.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Texas A&M vs Auburn Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

