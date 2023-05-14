Texas A&M vs. Auburn headlines College Sports Wire’s must-see football games for the 2023 season

With just mere months separating us between a thrilling college football season, there’s never a better time to plan ahead and pinpoint the best games to tune into for every Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire put together a beast of a breakdown that highlights one must-see game for every week of the 2023 college football season. With the Maroon and White entering a crucial fall season, the September 23 matchup between Texas A&M and Auburn cracked the list of can’t-miss games.

Here’s the reasoning behind the Aggies-Tigers matchup being one you can’t miss out on:

These two programs have high expectations but have underdelivered in recent years. The Aggies added a new OC with former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino. The Tigers hired Hugh Freeze from Liberty to repair their program after Bryan Harsin ran it into the ground.

Between 1911-2022, the Maroon and White faced the Tigers in 13 total matchups, with the Aggies holding a slight series lead with a 7-6 record. Auburn picked up the most recent win back on November 22 with a 13-10 victory from Jordan-Hare Stadium. For their rematch in 2023, the series heads back to Kyle Field.

The Aggies are just 1-4 at home against the Tigers in their head-to-head history, though there is plenty of reason for optimism heading into their matchup in September.

As highlighted in College Sports Wire’s original piece, the Maroon and White welcome a new offensive coordinator into the fold with Bobby Petrino, who should inject some much-needed ingenuity into an Aggies offense that ranked 101st in scoring last season (22.8 PPG).

Auburn, in all fairness, didn’t fair much better last season when it came to putting points on the board. Tigers ranked 87th in scoring in 2022 (24.8 PPG), and much like their foe in the Aggies, all eyes will be on whether Hugh Freeze can turn around a program that has nowhere to go but up in 2023.

With these two programs meeting early into the season, picking up the victory could set the tone for the remainder of their respective 2023 campaigns. For Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, they’ll surely have this matchup circled on the calendar as a way of ensuring they mean businesses en route to a bounce-back year.

