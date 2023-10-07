Texas A&M vs. Alabama live score, updates, highlights from Aggies-Crimson Tide Week 6 game

Texas A&M may be unranked in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, but the Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) are an upset of No. 10 Alabama (4-1, 2-0) away from jumping into the top 25 in Week 7.

Texas A&M's front seven have been the team's calling card this season, with the Aggies tied for second nationally with 20 sacks and 49 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, Alabama has given up 20 sacks on the season after only giving up 22 sacks in 13 games last season. Coach Jimbo Fisher will look for a major boost from his defensive line to stifle this an Alabama offense still trying to find its identity.

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has no problems making plays with his feet, however, as the sophomore quarterback already has four rushing touchdowns and 189 rushing yards on the season, including a breakaway 53-yard touchdown last week against Mississippi State. He has shown a propensity to scramble when under pressure and can make plays out of the pocket, an invaluable skill for a quarterback behind a lackluster offensive line.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Max Johnson will look to emulate Zach Calzada's 2021 upset of the Crimson Tide on Saturday as he fills in for the injured Conner Weigman.

Follow along for full scores, highlights and updates from Texas A&M vs. Alabama in the Week 6 showdown:

Texas A&M vs. Alabama score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Texas A&M — — — — — Alabama — — — — —

Texas A&M vs. Alabama live updates, highlights

1:11 p.m.: Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson was seen warming up with other linebackers and is moving well despite an ankle injury, per 247Sports' Mike Rodak.

1:06 p.m.: Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson is going through warmups and will return to action after missing the last five games of the season.

Pregame

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Alabama on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming info: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial)

Texas A&M vs. Alabama will air live on CBS. Fans looking to stream the game can do so on Paramount+, or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Texas A&M vs. Alabama start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Texas A&M vs. Alabama will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT from Kyle Field.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama (-2.5)

Over/under: 45.5

Moneyline: Alabama -135 | Texas A&M +115

Texas A&M 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 18 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 15 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 23 LSU* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Alabama 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 18 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 23 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 20 Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

