Texas A&M vs. Alabama kickoff time and TV channel information announced

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) now knows when they’ll welcome No. 12 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) to Kyle Field in Week 6. Spoiler alert: it won’t be an evening game, to the chagrin of the 12th Man.

Early Monday afternoon, the SEC unveiled that the Aggies and Crimson Tide would kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 7 from College Station, and the game will air on CBS. After beating Auburn last week and with a matchup against Arkansas on deck, Week 6’s showdown with Nick Saban will mark A&M’s third SEC matchup of conference play.

While no one can predict the future, a win against the Crimson Tide would give Texas A&M a massive boon to their chances of claiming an SEC West crown. As the standings currently hold up, it’s a wide-open race with the Aggies in third place, behind No. 13 LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) and Alabama.

The Aggies hold a 3-12 record all-time against the Crimson Tide, with a 1-5 record from Kyle Field. Texas A&M’s lone victory in College Station came in 2021 in a memorable 41-38 win. The Aggies nearly won their second against Saban last year, but Alabama escaped with a 24-20 win in 2022 in Tuscaloosa.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire