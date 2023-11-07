Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian kickoff time and TV channel information announced

Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host Abilene Christian (5-4) on Saturday, Nov. 18, as the Aggies will host Mississippi State a week prior in hopes of earning their 6th win to reach bowl eligibility for the first time in two seasons.

Out of contention in the SEC, there is still a ton to play for, with three games remaining. Let’s remember that the Aggies have already matched their win total. As painful as it may be to accept such mediocrity in a season filled with so much preseason hope, small victories are just the reality in 2023.

Overall, this is what we call a “gimme game” for every SEC program that schedules an FCS opponent at the beginning or end of the season, and for all the score losses the Aggies have endured in SEC play, I expect some frustrations to be taken out. So, for the fifth time this season, Texas A&M will kick off against the Wildcats at 11:00 a.m., and the game will air on SEC Network+.

Kick time set for next Saturday's game vs. ACU. 🕚 11 AM CT

💻 SECN+#GigEm pic.twitter.com/lzppG0rtWs — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 6, 2023

After their disappointing 38-35 road loss to Ole Miss, Strides were made on offense in second-half, as quarterback Max Johnson threw for over 300 yards while the Aggies’ struggling offensive line finally showed improvement in pass protection.

Texas A&M will return to Kyle Field to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 pm. CT. The game will air on ESPN2.

