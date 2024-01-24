Texas A&M underclassmen trio returning for 2024 football season

A trio of Texas A&M underclassmen will be back for the 2024 football season to officially kick off the Mike Elko era in College Station.

According to Texas Aggies United, freshmen, wide receiver Micah Tease & defensive lineman DJ Hicks, and sophomore offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover are returning for the next campaign. Crownover is an incoming junior while Tease and Hicks will be sophomores.

It was originally reported on Jan. 3 that Hicks would be forgoing the transfer portal and remain in Aggieland. Hicks will work directly with Sean Spencer, who was hired from Florida to coach the defensive line. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound native of Katy, Texas graduated from Paetow High School last year.

He committed to Texas A&M as a 5-star recruit who was ranked amongst the top 15 players in the country. According to 247Sports, Hicks was the No. 1 player from the Lone Star State in the Class of 2023. He was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game and Polynesian Bowl.

Hicks played in 11 games for the Aggies this season, tallying 13 tackles (6 solo), 2 tackles for a loss of yards and 1 sack. He racked up 2 tackles during the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 against No. 20 Oklahoma State.

Tease had a rocky first season in College Station as he was arrested in September. Crownover’s older brother, Earnest, declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Dec. 28 and was a finalist for the Lowman Trophy.

