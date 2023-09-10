Texas A&M tumbles out of the latest 2023 US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 2

Through two weeks of the 2023 college football season, Texas A&M is on the outside looking in on the latest coaches poll.

The US LBM Coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

The Aggies, who are fresh off a 48-33 loss to Miami on Saturday, tumbled out of the latest US LBM Coaches Poll update. The Maroon and White still received 21 votes and were joined by Wisconsin as the lone two programs to fall out of the top 25.

After Texas’ upset over Alabama in Saturday’s nightcap matchup, the Longhorns jumped up four spots to No. 6 overall. The Crimson Tide, conversely, dipped seven spots to No. 10. Deion Sanders, who has Colorado humming with an undefeated record through two weeks, rose four spots to No. 21 after their 34-16 win over Nebraska.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 2:

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Wisconsin; No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes:

Washington State (80); Kentucky (38); Texas Christian (26); Auburn (23); Texas A&M (21); Fresno State (21); Kansas (17); Tulane (16); Missouri (14); Maryland (14); Wake Forest (13); Oklahoma State (12); Central Florida (11); Arkansas (10); Syracuse (9); Cincinnati (8); Wisconsin (7); Mississippi State (7); Wyoming (6); Minnesota (6); Air Force (5); South Carolina (3); Memphis (3); Louisville (3); James Madison (2); Michigan State (1)

