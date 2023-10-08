Texas A&M treads water in latest US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 6

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) was given the short end of the stick in their 26-20 loss to Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) over the weekend. Still, the coaches’ panel isn’t losing faith in what the Aggies are building this season.

The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

Texas A&M received 22 votes in this latest update, which marks a dip from the 59 votes tallied last week. The drop was expected, after falling short of beating the Crimson Tide at Kyle Field in Week 6. Nonetheless, it’s encouraging to see the Aggies logging votes midway through the schedule, and by no means is the season over.

The top three remain unchanged with Georgia (1), Michigan (2), and Ohio State (3) leading the way. Penn State jumped up one spot, Oklahoma moved up five spots, and Oregon saw a one-spot increase. USC, fresh off surviving another overtime win, this time against Arizona, dropped two spots. The Crimson Tide left Aggieland with a win but held firm at No. 10.

After losing the Red River Rivalry, Texas fell seven spots to No. 11. Fellow SEC foes Tennessee and LSU moved up one spot and three spots, respectively.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 6:

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State

Others Receiving Votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

