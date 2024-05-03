The Texas A&M Track & Field team lands two on the Bowerman Watchlist

Both the Texas A&M Men's and Women's track squads have spent the majority of the outdoor season ranked as an NCAA top ten team. So, it's no surprise that an Aggie representing each team has made the pre-conference outdoor championship Bowerman Watchlist. On the women's side its All-American high jumper Lamara Distin and on the men's runner Sam Whitmarsh.

Below you can find excerpts for each athlete from the official Bowerman website.

LAMARA DISTIN

Distin, who hails from Hanover, Jamaica, has two wins and a runner-up finish (same height as the winner) thus far outdoors. She leads this year’s outdoor collegiate list with a 1.96m (6-5) clearance that ties the No. 6 performance in outdoor collegiate history (she owns three of the Top-10 performances including efforts from previous years). Indoors, she became the first collegian to clear 2.00m (6-6¾) in winning the SEC Indoor Championships. She lost in a thrilling duel with co-Watch List member Glenn in finishing second at the NCAA Indoor Championships, where she scaled “only” 1.97m (6-5½) for the third time this past winter, with all three performances tying for the No. 5 collegiate indoor performance all-time. This is Distin’s 12th career Watch List appearance, increasing her total as the active leader among women.

SAM WHITMARSH

Whitmarsh, who hails from Lake Jackson, Texas, has rode a wave of momentum this outdoor season that began with his 800-meter clocking of 1:44.46 at the LSU Battle on the Bayou that made him the seventh-fastest performer in collegiate history. After setting a PR in the 1500 meters two weeks later at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, Whitmarsh recently anchored Texas A&M to victory in the College Men’s 4×800 Championship of America at the Penn Relays in 1:45.02.

