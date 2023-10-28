Texas A&M Tight end Max Wright is confident that the Aggies can turn things around in the second half of the season

Through adversity comes strength, usually led by steadfast leadership, especially on the gridiron. For Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC), the 2023 season has been an unwelcome roller coaster ride led by offensive struggles that seem to persist week after week, mainly due to the horrendous play on the offensive line.

Coming off of their bye week, back-to-back losses to Alabama and Tennessee have essentially ended the Aggies’ chances at competing for an SEC Championship, but with the struggling South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5, 1-4 SEC) headed to College Station this weekend, maybe, just maybe, a second-half turnaround is in the works; just asked senior Tight end Max Wright:

“We rallied together over the bye… It’s us finding a way to beat ourselves. We were in every one of those games. We have confidence now to where if we execute, we can go out and win.”

During Monday’s annual pre-game press conference, Wright, amid his sixth year with the program, is definitely the man to talk to regarding personal adversity. As a four-star defensive end prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, the once-feared high school pass rusher buried himself on the depth chart during his freshman season but earned a reputation as one of the most formidable competitors on the roster.

After suffering a brutal season-ending knee injury in 2019, Wright, with head coach Jimbo Fisher’s blessing, switched to offense at tight end, and three seasons later, Wright has become one of the more reliable blockers and short-yardage converters in the country. In 2023, the recent failures he and the team have faced will not define them, as their effort hasn’t diminished.

“Guys were annoyed and ticked off. Frustrations came out. There were conversations that needed to be had. We hate losing. I hope everyone knows we really hate losing. This year is not last year.”

Still, a very young roster despite the notable growth from the 2022 recruiting class, Wright, along with quarterback Max Johnson, wide receiver Ainias Smith, and safety Demani Richardson, stand as the predominant veteran voices in the locker room, and if these young men aren’t rattled back to back SEC losses, expect a hungry and determined group against the Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon.

“We had a lot of guys have a chance to get healthy. In an SEC season, seven weeks in a row get pretty hard. The temperature of the team is good.”

Take it from Max, who has seen it all and experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The only way to change the current narrative is to win and keep winning.

Texas A&M will host South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 28, as kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT. and will air on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire