Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer is forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the 2022 NFL draft. He will not play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

Wydermyer announced his decision on social media.

“Aggie Nation, 12th Man, and the entire College Station community, from my first visit to campus I felt at home,” Wydermyer wrote. “Thank you for making me one of your own.”

Wydermyer, a three-year starter, is expected to be one of the top tight ends selected.

He started 33 of 35 possible games during his college career, catching 118 passes for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns. Wydermyer was selected to the All-SEC second team each season.

