Texas A&M will have three Aggies participating in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

The season might be over but there is still football to be played. Several all-star games will be played over the next month with everything from the Polynesian Bowl to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. While Texas A&M will have representation in both of those games, we are going to touch on the Aggie seniors who received their invitations to the senior bowl near the end of 2023.

Of the four Aggies invited three accepted and will take part in the week-long event that will take place on NFL Network on February 3rd in Mobile, Alabama. Texas A&M fans will be able to tune in and watch Ainias Smith, Layden Robinson, and McKinnley Jackson compete with Edgerrin Cooper opting to pass.

This event will allow these three the opportunity to raise their draft stock as this all-star game is widely considered the premier place to evaluate talent and personalities firsthand before the draft starts. Every NFL team will have representatives onsite and the media will have round-the-clock analysis for each day.

