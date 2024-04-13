Texas A&M tennis player Mary Stoiana named SEC Player of the Week

As the Texas A&M women's tennis team prepares to capture another SEC title, they will look to All-American and 2023 SEC Player of the Year Mary Stoiana to lead the way. She just recently won her 100th singles victory, and to cap it off with an SEC title would be icing on the cake.

Below is the excerpt from the SEC press release naming Stoiana as the SEC Player of the Week.

Mary Stoiana had a perfect weekend in conference play, tallying four wins, with three of them being versus ranked opponents. She opened her week versus Missouri with partner Mia Kupres, as the No. 5 team in the nation downed No. 65 Mae Canete/Inah Canete (6-3). Stoiana then doubled the lead with a dominant victory on court one versus Mae Canete, dropping only one game (6-1, 6-0). In the second match of the week versus Arkansas, Stoiana got off to a hot start again, downing No. 37 Indiana Spink/Morgan Cross on court 1, 6-3. Rounding out her undefeated week, Stoiana bests No. 26 Carolina Gomez once again on court 1 (6-2, 6-2) for her 99th career singles win, the victory also clinched the match result for the Aggies, 4-1.

https://twitter.com/AggieWTEN/status/1778142656964534444

