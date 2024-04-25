Texas A&M TE/FB Jerry Johnson III has entered the transfer portal

Another roster spot has opened this month, as former fullback turned tight end Jerry Johnson III has entered the transfer portal, joining offensive linemen Bryce Foster and Colton Thomassson, who entered on Wednesday afternoon.

With the departure, Texas A&M's roster count now sits at 85, but with several future additions on the back burner, expect more movement going into next month. After transferring from Rice last offseason, Johnson entered the program as an experienced fullback with notable special teams experience.

After switching positions this spring, Johnson's lack of playing time in 2023, coupled with his uncertain future under new head coach Mike Elko's regime, made entering the portal an easy decision, as the 6-1, 235-pound athlete will now look for a final collegiate home for the 2024 campaign.

These recent movements aren't surprising as Elko and his staff attempt to shape the roster in their image. Former Auburn wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson will visit Texas A&M next Friday after failing to land former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who will coincidentally transfer to Auburn.

