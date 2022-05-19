Texas A&M targets Nick Saban for violating SEC bylaws

If Nick Saban’s chronic complaints are in reality a long con aimed at unleashing NIL hell on the college football landscape, he’s committed to the ruse.

His Wednesday accusations that Texas A&M “bought” every player it recruited this year, has sparked not only an epic reaction from Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher but also an official complaint from the school to the SEC.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told Ross Dellenger of SI.com that Bjork has spoken with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey regarding the possibility that Saban violated conference sportsmanship bylaws.

Bjork called Saban’s comments a “personal attack” on the school and the coach. Bjork also believes that Saban could be reprimanded for his words.

“I don’t know why Nick Saban would say what he said except he’s threatened,” Bjork told Dellenger. “There is a saying . . . an emperor who loses their dynasty lashes out. He seems to be making excuses. . . . This is personal. Coach Fisher views this as a personal attack on his integrity and on Texas A&M’s integrity. To have personal attacks, to say that the only reason A&M is [recruiting well] is NIL money is wrong.”

That’s fine and that’s fair. However, if Saban personally attacked Texas A&M and Fisher, what did Fisher do on Thursday? As awesome as it was, it was a personal attack by Fisher on Saban.

So be careful what you ask for, Bjork. Your head coach could end up facing the same consequences that Saban does.

