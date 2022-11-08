Texas A&M takes a hit with decommitment from 5-star LB Anthony Hill

Ryan (Texas) five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to playing for Texas A&M at the end of July. Today, he backed out of that commitment. In a statement, Hill thanked the school and the coaching staff.

According to Hayes Fawcett at on3, Hill now plans to take his recruitment all the way to signing day.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. has Decommitted from Texas A&M. The No. 1 LB in the ‘23 Class had been committed to the Aggies since July. Hill tells me he plans on taking his recruitment down to signing day.https://t.co/oOIR7fIQUA pic.twitter.com/GlSGZfSuwG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2022

Hill (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is the consensus best linebacker in the class of 2023 and ranks No. 17 in the country according to 247 Sports.

The news was a blow for Jimbo Fisher’s 2023 recruiting class. Their score dropped to 212.88, which ranks No. 23 in the cycle. The Aggies were in the top 10 not too long ago.

Hill still has 33 offers on the table, including ones from Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and USC – which were his other reported finalists. However, Nick Harris at Rivals reports that Texas is now trending for Hill’s commitment. He is visiting Austin for this weekend’s game against Auburn.

