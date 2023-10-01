Texas A&M takes another step forward in US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 5

Texas A&M is brewing something special after thwarting Arkansas 34-22 in Week 5. As for the US LBM Board of Coaches, they’re not convinced just yet, but they’re opening up to the idea.

The US LBM Coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 63 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on, down to one point for 25th.

The Aggies remain undefeated in conference play and sit tied for first place in the SEC West, but apparently, the US LBM Board of Coaches needs to see a bit more from the Maroon and White. Texas A&M received 59 votes in this latest poll update, 23 more than last week.

As A&M prepares to host Alabama at Kyle Field this weekend, it’s clear that a big win against the Crimson Tide will finally force the voters to pay attention to the success that’s brewing in College Station.

Elsewhere, the top three remained unchanged, with Georgia (1), Michigan (2), and Ohio State (3) sitting above the rest. Texas (4) and Penn State (6) each moved up one spot. USC (7) fell one spot after holding on for a 48-41 win over Colorado.

LSU recorded the biggest drop, falling 11 spots to No. 23. The Tigers 55-49 to Ole Miss in a barnburner at The Vaught gave LSU their first loss in conference play. After Florida was walloped 33-14 on the road by Kentucky, the Gators firmly fell out of the Top 25 but managed to receive a single vote.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 5:

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State.

Others Receiving Votes:

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

