Texas A&M’s surging defense dealing with several impactful injuries in the 20-13 loss to Tennessee

After Texas A&M’s (4-3, 2-2 SEC) 20-13 loss to Tennessee (5-1, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday afternoon, much of the focus will shift to the murky future of Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. Still, with five games remaining within the 2023 season, any decision concerning Fisher will likely pause until the season finale vs. LSU.

Heading into what is, of course, a critical bye week for a struggling program, the Aggies will be dealing with a rash of defensive injuries sustained during Saturday’s loss, most notable being sophomore defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who was carted off in the second-half against the Volunteers with what appeared to be some lower-body injury.

Other key injuries include star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who was seen walking off the field for a second evaluation after enduring a possible hit to the head after a tackle attempt. At the same time, rotational defensive tackle Albert Regis also left the game with a lower-body injury. After the game, Fisher did not disclose any specifics regarding the three players.

“We’ll wait and see,” Fisher stated. “I don’t know what those will be.”

Despite the losses, Texas A&M’s defense held Vols quarterback Joe Milton to 100 yards through the air, including a costly endzone interception to Aggies corner Josh DeBerry in the 4th quarter. However, the Aggies run defense, who entered the contest holding opponents to 84 yards on the ground, allowed a whopping 232 yards for a 13.9-yard per rush average.

All three players are vital to the defense continuing their impressive streak, leading to the country with 29 sacks. Facing much scrutiny, entering Monday’s press conference, expect Fisher to provide at least a brief update concerning Nolen, Cooper, and Regis.

