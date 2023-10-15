Texas A&M’s struggling O-line sets embarrassing program record per Pro Football Focus

As you already know, Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) dropped its second straight SEC game after falling 20-13 on the road to Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday afternoon, as Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher’s future with the program is wearing thin with the fan base after matching their 2022 record through seven games.

As we covered last week after the loss to Alabama, Texas A&M’s offensive line, one of the worst in the country if we’re going by metrics, has continued to destroy any offensive consistency with quarterback Max Johnson under center since the veteran southpaw took over for the injured Conner Weigman just three weeks ago.

Already allowing 14 sacks on the year, half of said takedowns were in the past two matchups, culminating in two more against the Volunteers. Still, the real story of the O-line’s struggles lies in the pressure rate allowed on Saturday, setting a truly embarrassing program record in the process. Max Johnson was pressured on 25-39 of his drop-backs for a record 64.1% clip, including 11 quarterback hits (just brutal). According to GigEm247’s Carter Karels, this is the highest-ever pressure rate allowed in a game for the Aggies since PFF began tracking the measurement in 2014.

The overall pressure rate becomes even less surprising when looking at the pass protection grades for all five starting linemen. Sticking out like a sore thumb, redshirt sophomore center Bryce Foster has been a liability outside of his passable performance in the win vs. Auburn, receiving a 34.1 PFF grade, including a 16.7 pass protection mark, both the lowest among starters.

As Texas A&M heads into the bye week with a host of issues on offense, the continuous struggles in the trenches are a clear sign that changes need to be made sooner rather than later, starting with a re-evaluation of second-year O-line coach Steve Addazio, who has completely failed at developing a deep group littered with blue-chip talent and proven experience.

