Texas A&M is still in the running for 2025 5-star safety out of Cleveland (OH)

In early April, it was revealed that 2025 five-star safety Trey McNutt placed Texas A&M in his Top 8 program list, joining Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, USC, and Ohio State. The versatile defender has received nearly 40 offers.

This week, more clarity was provided regarding McNutt's relationship with every program he considers a finalist, including Texas A&M, as the incoming Shaker Height HS senior was seen holding the hats of every finalist during his appearance with On3 Elite.

On the field, McNutt recorded 61 tackles, two for loss, 12 pass breakups, and a forced fumble on the year while excelling as a wide receiver on offense during his 2023 junior season. McNutt is a consistent enough tackler with speed and length to excel in the nickel corner or strong safety position at the next level. Still, his elite athleticism could hit a solid future at wide receiver.

According to 247Sports, McNutt is currently positioned as the 23rd-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the No. 1-ranked safety prospect, and the second-ranked prospect in Ohio.

