Texas A&M is still predicted to land rising 2025 4-star WR out of Hitchcock (TX)

Texas A&M's recruiting success under head coach Mike Elko isn't surprising to most, but for those who felt that he couldn't emulate the success that Jimbo Fisher sustained through his tenure, we're all wrong sometimes!

Following the successful conclusion of the talented 2024 recruiting class, the 2025 cycle has been steadily expanding since the arrival of the former Duke head coach in November. Elko has secured 14 commitments, including the recent addition of four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong last Friday night.

After hosting a long list of 2025 prospects back-to-back weekends, Elko and his staff have yet to land a wide receiver. However, after hosting four-star WR Kelshaun Johnson out of Hitchcock (TX), the former Texas Longhorns favorite has received two predictions to land with Texas A&M as of this week.

Back in April, Texas A&M WR coach Holmon Wiggins visited Johnson while also setting up his official visit. The Aggies' coaching staff has continued to make the rising prospect a priority heading into his final senior season.

According to 247Sports, Johnson is currently ranked 192nd among prospects in the 2025 class, 8th among wide receiver prospects, and 27th among prospects in Texas.

CRYSTAL BALL UPDATE: Texas A&M receives two predictions in their favor for Hitcock (TX) four-star wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson.



Johnson was in Austin this weekend for his final official visit. pic.twitter.com/eNGg2z0mhu — Jaxson Callaway (AT) (@AggiesToday) June 18, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M is still predicted to land rising 2025 4-star WR out of Hitchcock (TX)