Texas A&M spring football game to be played on April 20

However, for Texas A&M fans in Bryan-College Station, that day will have a different meaning this year. The Aggies will be hosting their annual Maroon & White Game on April 20 to officially kick off the Mike Elko era in Aggieland.

📅 April 20

📅 April 20

🏟️ Kyle Field #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rXfUNIqDJB — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 24, 2024

The spring football game will be the first opportunity for Texas A&M fans to see two new groups of Aggies: the high school recruits getting their first taste of college ball and the transfer portal players who chose Aggieland as their next home.

The Maroon & White Game provides Texas A&M fans with their first opportunity to see 5-star cornerback Terry Bussey and the 21 4-star prospects that have committed. Some of those notable recruits include interior offensive lineman Isendre “Papa” Ahfua, defensive lineman Dealyn Evans and wide receiver Izaiah Williams.

