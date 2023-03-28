Texas A&M Spring Football: How did the Aggies depth chart shake out after practice No. 5?

Texas A&M finished their fifth spring practice on Monday at the start of their second full week within the 15-practice limit, and after spending two days in just helmets and shorts, and two days with shoulder pads while abiding by NCAA mandates, the Aggies were allowed to practice in full pads for the first time this spring.

After head coach Jimbo Fisher made it clear that every position (for the most part) was in play during his press conference last week, Texas A&M’s 1st and 2nd team offenses looked very similar to what we at Aggies Wire projected they could look like in the beginning stages of spring practice, especially after the injury news regarding wide receiver Evan Stewart. Here’s how they lined up:

1st-team offense:

Quarterback: Conner Weigman

Running back: Amari Daniels

Wide Receiver: Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad III, Noah Thomas

Tight End: Donovan Green, Theo Melin-Ohrstrom (12 personel)

Left tackle: Dametrious Crownover

Left guard: Kam Dewberry

Center: Mark Nabou

Right guard: Layden Robinson

Right tackle: Reuben Fatheree

2nd-team offense:

Quarterback: Max Johnson

Running back: Le’Veon Moss, Reuben Owens

Wide reicever: Jalen Preston, Micah Tease, Raymond Cottrell

Tight end: Jake Johnson, Fernando Garza

Left tackle: Colton Thomasson

Left guard: Ak Ogunbiyi

Center: Remington Strickland

Right guard: John Sabra

Right tackle: Chase Bisontis

1st-team defense:

Defensive tackle: McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen

Defensive end: Fadil Diggs, Shemar Turner

Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper, Chris Russell

Cornerback: Kent Robinson, Tony Grimes

Nickel: Bryce Anderson

Safety: Demani Richardson, Jardin Gilbert

Due to multiple preseason injuries and excused absences, the starting offense and defense are missing multiple starters such as center, Bryce Foster, left tackle, Trey Zuhn, and right guard, Layden Robinson, while starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell is also unavailable.

