Texas A&M Spring Football: How did the Aggies depth chart shake out after practice No. 5?
Texas A&M finished their fifth spring practice on Monday at the start of their second full week within the 15-practice limit, and after spending two days in just helmets and shorts, and two days with shoulder pads while abiding by NCAA mandates, the Aggies were allowed to practice in full pads for the first time this spring.
After head coach Jimbo Fisher made it clear that every position (for the most part) was in play during his press conference last week, Texas A&M’s 1st and 2nd team offenses looked very similar to what we at Aggies Wire projected they could look like in the beginning stages of spring practice, especially after the injury news regarding wide receiver Evan Stewart. Here’s how they lined up:
1st-team offense:
Quarterback: Conner Weigman
Running back: Amari Daniels
Wide Receiver: Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad III, Noah Thomas
Tight End: Donovan Green, Theo Melin-Ohrstrom (12 personel)
Left tackle: Dametrious Crownover
Left guard: Kam Dewberry
Center: Mark Nabou
Right guard: Layden Robinson
Right tackle: Reuben Fatheree
2nd-team offense:
Quarterback: Max Johnson
Running back: Le’Veon Moss, Reuben Owens
Wide reicever: Jalen Preston, Micah Tease, Raymond Cottrell
Tight end: Jake Johnson, Fernando Garza
Left tackle: Colton Thomasson
Left guard: Ak Ogunbiyi
Center: Remington Strickland
Right guard: John Sabra
Right tackle: Chase Bisontis
1st-team defense:
Defensive tackle: McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen
Defensive end: Fadil Diggs, Shemar Turner
Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper, Chris Russell
Cornerback: Kent Robinson, Tony Grimes
Nickel: Bryce Anderson
Safety: Demani Richardson, Jardin Gilbert
Due to multiple preseason injuries and excused absences, the starting offense and defense are missing multiple starters such as center, Bryce Foster, left tackle, Trey Zuhn, and right guard, Layden Robinson, while starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell is also unavailable.
