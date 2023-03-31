Texas A&M Spring Football 2023: Defensive line position breakdown

Spring football for Texas A&M is well underway, which means it’s every fan’s obligation to parse through the depth chart ahead of what will be an important 2023 season. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered by breaking down each positional battle, and up next is taking a look at the front seven for the Maroon and White.

While a large part of the Aggies’ 2022 regular season woes were a result of inconsistency on the offensive side of the ball, the defense managed to hold up its end of the bargain. Texas A&M finished last season with an average of 21.2 points per game surrendered to their opponents, which ranked 25th in the nation.

Even amid a year of injuries, suspensions, and inexperience from younger players, The Aggies’ front seven flashed their potential in 2022 as a dominant force to come in the SEC. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone after Jimbo Fisher pulled in a historic recruiting class, but what would make foes worried is that this position group still has so much potential heading into next season.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how the current defensive line group is shaping up for the Aggies:

Returners (2022 season stats)

DE – Sophomore Shemar Stewart (12 games) / Sophomore LT Overton (11 games)

NT – Senior McKinnley Jackson (8 games) / Senior Isaiah Raikes (12 games) / Redshirt Sophomore Albert Regis (11 games)

DT – Junior Shemar Turner (11 games) / Sophomore Walter Nolen (10 games) / Redshirt Freshman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

EDGE – Redshirt Junior Fadil Diggs (8 games) / Sophomore Enai White (7 games) / Sophomore Malick Sylla (12 games)

Key thoughts and predictions:

That historic 2022 recruiting class was headlined by the likes of No. 1 defensive lineman Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, L.T. Overton, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy. All those aforementioned names flashed their upside a season ago, but now with a year of experience in their back pocket, it sets up this defensive line group to absolutely roll over their opponents next season.

It won’t happen overnight, and there is plenty of work and refinement needed between spring ball and Week 1, but this projected starting lineup should have Aggie fans ecstatic for the fall.

We’ll see how the final depth chart shakes out after spring practices, but a likely starting lineup could be Fadil Diggs on the edge, with McKinnley Jackson, Stewart and either Nolen or Shemar Turner rounding out the front four.

Don’t let the outside noise and talking heads get you too worked up by singling out A&M’s offense. It would be negligent to see what’s brewing on the defensive line for the Maroon and White in 2023. It’s shaping up to be a beautiful sight for the Aggie faithful, and an absolute terror for the rest of the SEC.

