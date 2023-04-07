Texas A&M Spring Football 2023: Safety position breakdown

Spring football for Texas A&M is well underway, which means it’s every fan’s obligation to parse through the depth chart ahead of what will be an important 2023 season. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered by breaking down each positional battle, and up next is taking a look at the safety group.

For all the faults and frustrations of a year ago, this position proved to be one of the more brighter spots of the Aggies’ 2022 campaign. The secondary unit allowed the fewest opponent passing yards per game in the FBS (156.2) and the play of the safeties was a vital factor.

Thanks to the placement of the safeties and corners, A&M allowed just five plays of 30 or more yards through the air in 2022. Much of that production comes back next season, but the departure of Antonio Johnson, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, will be felt nonetheless.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how the current safety group is shaping up for the Aggies:

Returners (2022 season stats)

SS Senior Demani Richardson (12 games, 73 total tackles, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble)

SS Redshirt Freshman Bobby Taylor

FS Junior Jardin Gilbert (11 games, 61 total tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions)

FS Sophomore Jacoby Mathews (10 games, 25 total tackles, 3 pass breakups)

Departures

Junior Antonio Johnson (declared for the 2023 NFL Draft)

While there are a number of position groups to have qualms or uncertainties about, the safety unit is one to feel confident in, which is okay for Aggies fans! This group is welcoming back a handful of veteran players, with Richardson coming back with the most experience at strong safety. Additionally, Gilbert is a three-year player and a two-year starter, so don’t expect any growing pains from him. Mathews closed out last year strong and feels more than capable of playing the role of that third safety.

The question lies in replacing the production, and presence, of Antonio Johnson, whose physicality and versatility provided another layer to this backend unit. As we saw last year, Johnson lined up at a multitude of positions from playing as a nickel corner, to a split zone safety, and even at times coming in as linebacker.

Do the Aggies currently have anyone capable of replicating that same type of impact?

Bryce Anderson and Jared Kerr give A&M more than capable options and the truth of the matter is that perhaps the Aggies don’t need an immediate replacement for Johnson. So long as their two experienced safeties in Richardson and Gilbert hold up, there’s no reason to believe this unit’s production can’t remain consistent in 2023.

