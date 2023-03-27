Giants’ Brian Daboll has high expectations for QB Daniel Jones
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has high expectations for QB Daniel Jones now that the team has finally found some stability.
The 49ers plan a three-way quarterback competition this season, but not all three quarterbacks are starting on equal footing — at least not if Brock Purdy is healthy. That’s the word from 49ers General Manager John Lynch, who said today that Purdy, who led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie, will [more]
Eric Gordon (LA Clippers) with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 03/25/2023
LeBron James returned to the court Sunday in the Lakers' loss to the Bulls, and former teammate Patrick Beverley had something to say about it.
Dusty May remains close with Keyontae Johnson, the former Florida Gator and now the leading scorer at Kansas State, after recruiting him at IMG.
Kawhi Leonard leaves with a facial contusion as the Clippers lose to a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans team as their NBA playoff goals suffer a setback.
“I think it just revealed a layer of her character, of what she deems most important, and that’s always the kids.”
With a win in their grasp, the Warriors still found a way to succumb to self-defeating tendencies against the Timberwolves which could haunt them come playoff time.
Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn all but confirmed that Ben Simmons is likely done for the season.
This isn't the Final Four anyone expected.
With LeBron James back on the court for the Lakers, Anthony Davis reverts to his bad habit of being a bit player in the Lakers' loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown says he could stop wearing his protective mask if he wanted to, but he gave a good reason why he'll likely continue to wear it.
Klay Thompson has no fear about Jordan Poole's ability to bounce back.
With a deferred payment, Ken Griffey Jr. will officially be the Reds’ fourth-highest-paid player in 2023
Will Levis has as strong of an arm and as powerful of a running style as can be found in a quarterback prospect, but he comes with plenty of risk.
The former NFL defensive back said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract is why Lamar Jackson can’t get a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
The latest on De’Aaron Fox’s injury and Keegan Murray’s pursuit of the rookie 3-point record going into Monday’s game against Minnesota.
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek gives a preview of next week's Final Four matchups between San Diego State vs. FAU and UConn vs. Miami.
Ricky Barnes, 42, came into the week ranked 1,506 in the world and placed seventh, earning a spot in next week's Valero Texas Open.
Miami is heading to its first Final Four in program history after beating Texas in the Midwest regional final.
It didn't take long for tempers to flare in Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Bruins and Lightning at TD Garden. Nine seconds, to be exact.