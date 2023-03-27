Texas A&M Spring Football 2023: Tight end position breakdown

Spring football for Texas A&M is well underway, which means it’s every fan’s obligation to parse through the depth chart ahead of what will be an important 2023 season. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered by breaking down each positional battle, with this deep-dive focusing on the talent in the backfield.

In comparison to a quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, selecting a starter at a tight end is based more on the scheme, especially for Texas A&M’s pro-style/spread offense. As it currently stands, senior Max Wright is No.1 on the depth chart due to his experience and reliability as a blocker, yet younger receiving options such as the sophomore trio of Donovan Green, Jake Johnson, and Theodor-Melin-Ohrstrom provide a boost in the passing game, so either way, the Aggies are in a good place from a depth perspective.

To sort out the current depth chart, here are the returners and new additions to the tight end room ahead of the 2023 season.

Returners (2022 season stats)

Senior Max Wright: 9 receptions, 129 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Sophomore Donovan Green: 22 receptions, 233 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

Sophomore Jake Johnson: 1 reception, 2 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns

Sophomore Theo Melin Ohrstrom: No stats in 2022

Sophomore Fernando Garza III: No stats, played mostly special teams in 2023

Departures

Junior Blake Smith (transferred to Oklahoma): 2 receptions, 1 yard

Incoming additions

Freshman Jaden Platt (4-star recruit, Class of 2023)

Key thoughts and predictions:

Before Jimbo Fisher arrived at Texas A&M, Tight ends, other than for blocking in 12-man personnel packages, were non-existent in Kevin Sumlin’s spread offense, but once Fisher implemented his pro-style system, the position became a premium. Last season, the ascendance of then-freshman Donovan Green due to Max Wright’s lingering injury issues opened up the offense in the seam, while becoming a favorite in the passing game for quarterback Conner Weigman.

Story continues

Bobby Petrino’s revamped offensive approach should provide opportunities for not only Wright and Green to thrive in the passing game, but utilize Jake Johnson’s large stature and route running ability (6-5, 235 lbs) to expose the middle of the field, and simply create mismatches against defensive backs.

So, where does Theodor-Melin-Ohrstrom fit? the Stockholm, Sweden product earned the offensive scout team award during the team banquet last season. As a 4-star prospect in the 2022 class, Ohrstrom needed a full season of learning the game on American soil, possessing all the tools to develop down the line, as the April 15th spring game provides a great opportunity to show just how much he’s learned over the past year.

Lastly, the talented freshman Jaden Platt is definitely a name to watch out for this spring, though his immediate future on the gridiron is all up to how quickly he can learn the offense, so for now, pencil him as a highly intriguing backup option.

So, my prediction this spring is that Max Wright and Donovan Green will fight for the No. 1 spot, while Jake Johnson and Theo Ohrstrom will see their snaps increase and battle for the No. 2 and No. 3 spot.

