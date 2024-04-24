Texas A&M sophomore offensive lineman Colton Thomasson enters transfer portal

After only one year in College Station, a Texas A&M underclassman has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Sophomore offensive lineman Colton Thomasson announced his decision to enter the portal via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

"Thanks be to God for blessing me with the opportunity to play football at Texas A&M," Thomasson stated on X. "To my teammates, you are my brothers forever. To my family and friends, I love you and appreciate all you've done for me. "Thank you to the coaches and staff who have developed me during my time in College Station. "Thank you, 12th Man, for your continued support and being the best fanbase in college football. There is nothing quite like running through the tunnel onto Kyle Field and an honor I'll never forget. "After much prayer and reflection, I am formally entering the transfer portal."

Thomasson is 6-foot-8, 320 pounds and was a 4-star prospect coming out of Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, Texas. He appeared in only two games for the Aggies and enters the portal with four years of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt season in 2023.

Thank you for everything, 12th Man! pic.twitter.com/18DUgsBaK7 — Colton Thomasson #️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ (@ColtonThomasson) April 24, 2024

