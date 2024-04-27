Texas A&M sophomore left-hander Ryan Prager recaps win vs. No. 17 Georgia in SEC series opener

The Texas A&M baseball team has reached and remained at No. 1 in the country this season in large part due to its stellar starting pitching staff, which begins with Ryan Prager.

The redshirt sophomore left-handed ace earned his 8th victory of the year on the bump Friday night amid inclement weather during a 5-2 win against No. 17 Georgia at Blue Bell Park.

"We mentioned it coming into the weekend. It it what it is, both teams have to play in it. We kind of accepted it, called it out for what it is, because everyone knows that the wind is blowing out," Prager said. "I saw a tweet that tomorrow is supposed to be in even worse. You just go do your job and accept that you know a good pitch can fly out of here and that's kind of how this park plays, and a lot of other places in the SEC. Definitely knew about it and accepted it but in the end today it was about going out and competing."

