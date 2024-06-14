Texas A&M sophomore Jace LaViolette looks ahead to 'really surreal' College World Series

"I'm kind of all about living in the moment so I took today in and it was pretty surreal. It's my first time ever being here, (Gavin Grahovac's) first time ever being here, so it was really surreal," LaViolette recalled Thursday. "It was a really cool moment and obviously it's really cool to be here but you just have to treat it like Opening Day, right? We have to realize that we got here because we had a standard and because we have things that we believe in. We can't start going away from those things just because we're on a bigger stage or bigger field that you perceive to be bigger, right?

"So we just have to put it in perspective and realize it's still baseball, it's still a game and we just have to play our best."