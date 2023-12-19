Texas A&M sophomore DL Shemar Stewart set to return to College Station for 2024 season

In a huge announcement, Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman Shemar Stewart will be returning to College Station next season.

According to Texas Aggies United, the official name, image, and likeness partner of Texas A&M Athletics, Stewart will be “back for more” in 2024.

Stewart is a man among boys, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 285 pounds. He is a native of Miramar, Florida, and graduated from Monsignor Pace Academy in 2022.

As a true freshman, Stewart appeared in all 12 games for the Aggies and made six starts. He recorded 23 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks last year. He earned the Defensive Top Newcomer award during the annual team banquet.

This season, Stewart played in 11 games but saw a dip in his production. The sophomore logged 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. However, he did recover a return of a blocked kick for a touchdown during the season.

Texas A&M begins the 2024 season at home against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire